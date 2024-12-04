Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Syrian Rebels Push Back Amid Intense Airstrikes

Recent developments in Syria see rebels retreating from Hama after significant airstrikes, posing pressure on Bashar al-Assad. The situation remains volatile with the involvement of international players, further complicating a region already affected by ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:13 IST
In a fluid and dangerous situation, Syrian rebels have been forced back from the outskirts of Hama due to intense government airstrikes and reinforcements, both sides reported on Wednesday. The rebels' recent aggressive push, including the capture of Aleppo, posed significant pressure on President Bashar al-Assad.

U.N. Syria envoy Geir Pedersen expressed concern over the fluidity of the situation, warning of potential further division and destruction in Syria. The civil war, which began in 2011, has already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions.

Intense fighting continues around strategically important locations such as Jabal Zain al-Abidin, with rebels retreating under heavy bombardment. Pro-Assad forces, supported by Iran-backed militias, are regrouping to counter the insurgent threat as international allies like Russia and Iran reconsider their involvement amidst regional stresses.

