Fatal Shooting Outside Midtown Manhattan Hotel

A 50-year-old man was tragically shot and killed just outside a Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning, according to police reports.

The incident, which unfolded around 6:45 am, occurred near notable tourist landmarks such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Centre. The shooter escaped the scene, police stated.

Authorities confirmed that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but medical efforts could not save him. As investigations continue, police have yet to release the man's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)