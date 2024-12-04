Fatal Shooting Outside Midtown Manhattan Hotel
A 50-year-old man was tragically shot and killed just outside a Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning, according to police reports.
The incident, which unfolded around 6:45 am, occurred near notable tourist landmarks such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Centre. The shooter escaped the scene, police stated.
Authorities confirmed that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but medical efforts could not save him. As investigations continue, police have yet to release the man's identity.
