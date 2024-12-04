Left Menu

Fatal Shooting Outside Midtown Manhattan Hotel

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday. The incident occurred near prominent tourist attractions like the Museum of Modern Art. The victim was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. The attacker fled, and the police have not released the victim's name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:05 IST
Fatal Shooting Outside Midtown Manhattan Hotel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 50-year-old man was tragically shot and killed just outside a Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning, according to police reports.

The incident, which unfolded around 6:45 am, occurred near notable tourist landmarks such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Centre. The shooter escaped the scene, police stated.

Authorities confirmed that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but medical efforts could not save him. As investigations continue, police have yet to release the man's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024