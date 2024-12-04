Quick-Thinker Cop Thwarts Assassination Attempt on Akali Leader

An alert move by Punjab Police ASI Jasbir Singh successfully thwarted an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside Amritsar's Golden Temple on Wednesday. Singh, in civilian attire, rapidly responded when ex-terrorist Narain Singh Chaura attempted to draw a gun on the wheelchair-bound Badal.

Footage from the scene showed Singh's swift intervention as he overpowered Chaura, preventing the shot from causing harm. The bullet struck a nearby wall instead, preserving Badal's safety. Security forces present at the shrine promptly assisted in seizing the weapon from Chaura.

The rescue drew commendations from officials, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, SAD figure Bikram Singh Majithia criticized perceived security failures leading to the incident, questioning law enforcement's vigilance and the state's police strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)