Quick-Thinker Cop Thwarts Assassination Attempt on Akali Leader

An alert ASI from Punjab Police foiled an assassination bid on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple. The police thwarted an attack by ex-terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, who was subdued before he could fire. Politicians criticized security lapses post-incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:06 IST
  • India

An alert move by Punjab Police ASI Jasbir Singh successfully thwarted an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside Amritsar's Golden Temple on Wednesday. Singh, in civilian attire, rapidly responded when ex-terrorist Narain Singh Chaura attempted to draw a gun on the wheelchair-bound Badal.

Footage from the scene showed Singh's swift intervention as he overpowered Chaura, preventing the shot from causing harm. The bullet struck a nearby wall instead, preserving Badal's safety. Security forces present at the shrine promptly assisted in seizing the weapon from Chaura.

The rescue drew commendations from officials, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, SAD figure Bikram Singh Majithia criticized perceived security failures leading to the incident, questioning law enforcement's vigilance and the state's police strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

