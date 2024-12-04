Historic Fentanyl Seizure Shakes Mexico Amid U.S. Pressure

In a historic operation against narcotics, Mexican soldiers and marines have confiscated over a ton of fentanyl pills in two separate raids in Sinaloa, marking the largest seizure of the synthetic opioid in the nation's history. The seizure follows a significant decrease in fentanyl interceptions in Mexico earlier this year, coinciding with U.S. President-elect Trump threatening to levy heavy tariffs on Mexican products unless tougher measures are implemented to curb drug and migrant flows over the border.

The operation unfolded late Tuesday when soldiers and marines encountered two armed men in Sinaloa, a known stronghold for the eponymous drug cartel. Pursuing the suspects into two houses, authorities uncovered approximately 660 pounds of fentanyl in one dwelling and a truck laden with 1,750 pounds of the drug in another, mostly in pill form.

Despite Mexican authorities' narrative of law enforcement pursuit, past instances have raised questions about potential entry without warrants. The operation's significance is underscored by the alarming drop in fentanyl seizures, with current figures highlighting a 94% decrease since 2023. The potent synthetic opioid has been a major catalyst in the U.S. drug crisis, linked to around 70,000 overdose deaths annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)