Major Drug Bust: Heroin and Smuggled Goods Seized in Mizoram
Assam Rifles, in conjunction with the Excise and Narcotics Department, seized heroin worth Rs 1 crore and smuggled areca nuts worth Rs 56 lakh in Mizoram's districts. The operations were carried out in Zote and Ngur villages, illustrating the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.
The Assam Rifles, in a coordinated effort with the Excise and Narcotics Department, have successfully intercepted a consignment of heroin valued at Rs 1 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district. The significant drug seizure occurred in Zote village, underscoring the region's ongoing fight against narcotics trafficking.
In a separate operation, Assam Rifles managed to confiscate 8,000 kilograms of illegally transported areca nuts worth Rs 56 lakh from Ngur village. This operation marks another significant victory in the battle against contraband and illegal trade in the area.
Both operations highlight the crucial role of joint initiatives between Assam Rifles and local authorities in clamping down on illicit activities in Mizoram, contributing to the stability and security of the region.
