International Drug Trafficking Crackdown: Arrests at Delhi Airport

Himachal Pradesh Police arrested two women involved in drug trafficking at Delhi Airport, aiming to flee to Canada. They were linked to a previous narcotics bust in Dharamsala. Investigations revealed transactions and plans to escape. Authorities probe deeper into their network and finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development against the menace of drug trafficking, the Himachal Pradesh Police have apprehended two women at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport while they were attempting to escape to Canada, as confirmed by the authorities on Tuesday.

The arrests follow an earlier case from Dharamsala, where three youths were caught in possession of narcotics. Superintendent of Police Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri, disclosed that this breakthrough came on January 21, 2025, when a routine patrol led to a seizure of 30 grams of 'chitta' from a vehicle. Those apprehended identified two women from Punjab, Kulwant Kaur and Germanpreet Kaur, as their sources.

Investigations uncovered substantial financial links to the illicit trade, with around Rs 4.50 lakh traced through UPI transactions. Further technical analysis pointed to their presence near Delhi Airport, culminating in their March 3 arrest. Authorities are now delving into their criminal network and financial gains from the smuggling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

