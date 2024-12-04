Court Approves Police Inquiry in Controversial Porsche Crash Case

A special court in Pune has green-lit a police petition to question ten individuals jailed in connection to a Porsche crash case. This includes the parents of a juvenile who allegedly drove the luxury car and fatally struck two motorbike-borne IT professionals in May.

The accused also comprise two doctors and a staff member from Sassoon General Hospital, as well as two middlemen implicated in the alleged blood sample swapping scandal post-crash. The prosecution sought court approval to assess potential financial transactions and other aspects of the case.

The incident caused a national stir after a juvenile was granted bail with minimal conditions. The crash, which occurred in Kalyani Nagar, was manipulated through blood samples allegedly altered to protect the minor driver, whose family has influential connections.

