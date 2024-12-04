Left Menu

Court Approves Police Inquiry in Controversial Porsche Crash Case

A special court in Pune has granted permission to the police to interrogate the ten accused involved in the Porsche crash case, which resulted in the death of two IT professionals. The case involves a minor allegedly driving under the influence and subsequent illegal blood sample swapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:51 IST
Court Approves Police Inquiry in Controversial Porsche Crash Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Pune has green-lit a police petition to question ten individuals jailed in connection to a Porsche crash case. This includes the parents of a juvenile who allegedly drove the luxury car and fatally struck two motorbike-borne IT professionals in May.

The accused also comprise two doctors and a staff member from Sassoon General Hospital, as well as two middlemen implicated in the alleged blood sample swapping scandal post-crash. The prosecution sought court approval to assess potential financial transactions and other aspects of the case.

The incident caused a national stir after a juvenile was granted bail with minimal conditions. The crash, which occurred in Kalyani Nagar, was manipulated through blood samples allegedly altered to protect the minor driver, whose family has influential connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024