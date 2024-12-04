Left Menu

Syria's Wavering Frontlines: Rebel Surge Threatens Assad's Stronghold

Syrian rebels have made significant advances, seizing Aleppo in a swift assault that has destabilized existing frontlines and pressured President Bashar al-Assad. This highlights a shifting power dynamic in Syria's long-standing conflict. The rebels' swift success has stunned Assad's regime and its Iranian and Russian allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:24 IST
Syria's Wavering Frontlines: Rebel Surge Threatens Assad's Stronghold

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Syrian rebels have gained ground this week by capturing Aleppo, Syria's largest city before the war, inducing further instability in the region. The capture has put renewed pressure on President Bashar al-Assad, altering traditional battlegrounds.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was seen touring Aleppo's historic citadel, marking a symbolic moment in the rebel push against Assad's forces. The rebels have continued their advance towards Hama, adding new layers of complexity to Syria's already volatile civil war.

The rebels' swift territorial gains have prompted Assad's allies, Iran and Russia, to increase military support, which includes intensified airstrikes and the arrival of reinforcements, in a bid to bolster Assad's government's defensive capabilities against the advancing insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024