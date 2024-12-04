Syria's Wavering Frontlines: Rebel Surge Threatens Assad's Stronghold
Syrian rebels have made significant advances, seizing Aleppo in a swift assault that has destabilized existing frontlines and pressured President Bashar al-Assad. This highlights a shifting power dynamic in Syria's long-standing conflict. The rebels' swift success has stunned Assad's regime and its Iranian and Russian allies.
In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Syrian rebels have gained ground this week by capturing Aleppo, Syria's largest city before the war, inducing further instability in the region. The capture has put renewed pressure on President Bashar al-Assad, altering traditional battlegrounds.
Abu Mohammed al-Golani, head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was seen touring Aleppo's historic citadel, marking a symbolic moment in the rebel push against Assad's forces. The rebels have continued their advance towards Hama, adding new layers of complexity to Syria's already volatile civil war.
The rebels' swift territorial gains have prompted Assad's allies, Iran and Russia, to increase military support, which includes intensified airstrikes and the arrival of reinforcements, in a bid to bolster Assad's government's defensive capabilities against the advancing insurgents.
