Syria's Wavering Frontlines: Rebel Surge Threatens Assad's Stronghold

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Syrian rebels have gained ground this week by capturing Aleppo, Syria's largest city before the war, inducing further instability in the region. The capture has put renewed pressure on President Bashar al-Assad, altering traditional battlegrounds.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was seen touring Aleppo's historic citadel, marking a symbolic moment in the rebel push against Assad's forces. The rebels have continued their advance towards Hama, adding new layers of complexity to Syria's already volatile civil war.

The rebels' swift territorial gains have prompted Assad's allies, Iran and Russia, to increase military support, which includes intensified airstrikes and the arrival of reinforcements, in a bid to bolster Assad's government's defensive capabilities against the advancing insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)