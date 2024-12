Political Turmoil in Georgia: Opposition Leader Detained

Nika Gvaramia, leader of one of Georgia's main opposition parties, Coalition for Change, has been detained in Tbilisi after being reportedly assaulted and left unconscious. Video evidence shows him being carried by several men, causing an uproar among opposition supporters.

The political landscape in Georgia continues to be turbulent with ongoing protests sparked by the government's decision to halt talks on joining the European Union. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze dismissed claims of repression, attributing the unrest to opposition forces supplying fireworks to demonstrators.

The situation escalated with increasing arrests of opposition members and government accusations of an attempted revolution. President Salome Zourabichvili urged international intervention to avert further crisis, as the government faces criticism for perceived authoritarianism amid claims of police brutality.

