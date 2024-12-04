Left Menu

Path to Peace: Myanmar Ethnic Rebels Call for Ceasefire Dialogue Mediated by China

In a bid to restore peace in Myanmar's northeast, the ethnic rebel group MNDAA has declared a unilateral ceasefire and called for dialogue with the ruling military, overseen by China. The MNDAA's move comes after similar peace overtures from its ally TNLA amidst ongoing civil conflict since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:36 IST
Path to Peace: Myanmar Ethnic Rebels Call for Ceasefire Dialogue Mediated by China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A significant development in Myanmar's ongoing conflict occurred as the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) declared a unilateral ceasefire, appealing for dialogue facilitated by China. This comes as a step towards achieving peace in the conflict-ridden northeast region of the country.

China, a vital ally to Myanmar's military government, has welcomed the MNDAA's initiative. However, the military regime has yet to respond to the peace proposal. This initiative follows a similar peace announcement by MNDAA's ally, Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), aiming to engage with the government to de-escalate tensions.

The call for peace talks comes after decades of struggle for greater autonomy by these rebel groups, including the MNDAA comprised of the Kokang minority, and the TNLA representing the Ta'ang ethnic group. These groups re-ignited conflict last year, capturing key territories along the Chinese border, challenging the military's control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024