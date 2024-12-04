Path to Peace: Myanmar Ethnic Rebels Call for Ceasefire Dialogue Mediated by China

A significant development in Myanmar's ongoing conflict occurred as the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) declared a unilateral ceasefire, appealing for dialogue facilitated by China. This comes as a step towards achieving peace in the conflict-ridden northeast region of the country.

China, a vital ally to Myanmar's military government, has welcomed the MNDAA's initiative. However, the military regime has yet to respond to the peace proposal. This initiative follows a similar peace announcement by MNDAA's ally, Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), aiming to engage with the government to de-escalate tensions.

The call for peace talks comes after decades of struggle for greater autonomy by these rebel groups, including the MNDAA comprised of the Kokang minority, and the TNLA representing the Ta'ang ethnic group. These groups re-ignited conflict last year, capturing key territories along the Chinese border, challenging the military's control.

(With inputs from agencies.)