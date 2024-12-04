Digital Fraud Defused: Uttar Pradesh Police Nab Impersonation Gang
The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force arrested a gang of fraudsters in Lucknow. The gang impersonated law enforcement officers to 'digitally arrest' victims and obtain financial details. Their sophisticated operation involved intercepting SMS alerts and laundering stolen money through corporate accounts and cryptocurrency.
- Country:
- India
The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police has successfully dismantled a sophisticated digital fraud ring that targeted victims by impersonating officers from law enforcement agencies like the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau.
The suspects, identified as Shyam, Hasrhal, and Punit Sharma, were apprehended in Lucknow. They were known for executing a scheme involving 'digital arrests' to coerce victims into revealing sensitive financial data.
The arrest resulted from a comprehensive investigation initiated after a Lucknow-based doctor, Ashok Solanki, reported a loss of Rs 48 lakh to the gang. The fraudsters were trained via Telegram to impersonate officials and used a fraudulent app to intercept SMS alerts, facilitating unauthorized access to the victims' bank accounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Curbing Cybercrime: CBI Strives for Data-Driven Solutions
CBI Cracks Down on Assam Financial Scam: Key Arrests and Discoveries
Unmasking Scattered Spider: A Cybercrime Saga
Interpol's Cybercrime Crackdown: Operation Serengeti Unveiled
ED Raid in Delhi Sparks Tensions Over Cybercrime Network Investigation