Digital Fraud Defused: Uttar Pradesh Police Nab Impersonation Gang

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police has successfully dismantled a sophisticated digital fraud ring that targeted victims by impersonating officers from law enforcement agencies like the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau.

The suspects, identified as Shyam, Hasrhal, and Punit Sharma, were apprehended in Lucknow. They were known for executing a scheme involving 'digital arrests' to coerce victims into revealing sensitive financial data.

The arrest resulted from a comprehensive investigation initiated after a Lucknow-based doctor, Ashok Solanki, reported a loss of Rs 48 lakh to the gang. The fraudsters were trained via Telegram to impersonate officials and used a fraudulent app to intercept SMS alerts, facilitating unauthorized access to the victims' bank accounts.

