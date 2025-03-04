Left Menu

Singapore's Battle Against Financial Scammers: Caning Considered as Deterrent

Singapore is contemplating the use of caning to deter financial scammers, acknowledging the severe damage they inflict. Minister Sun Xueling highlighted the need for stringent penalties and ramped-up efforts to detect fraudulent activities and deter money mules amid rising scam-related losses, which surged to SGD1.1 billion last year.

Singapore may introduce caning as a punishment for financial scammers in exceptional cases, recognizing the serious harm caused by such crimes, as stated by Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling during a parliamentary session.

Amidst ongoing concerns over the spike in scam-related criminal activities, exacerbated by sophisticated technology use by offenders, Singapore strives to strengthen legal frameworks to effectively combat cybercrime.

Despite innovative measures, including the introduction of fraud analytics and industry collaborations, financial losses from scams escalated significantly last year, reaching SGD1.1 billion, prompting enhanced anti-scam initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

