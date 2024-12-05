Controversial Re-Election: Alisher Usmanov and the International Fencing Federation

Alisher Usmanov, a Russian-Uzbek billionaire, has faced heavy criticism from Ukraine after being re-elected as president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE). Despite being under sanctions and facing a travel ban following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Usmanov secured his position once again on Saturday.

Ukrainian officials have expressed outrage, calling his re-election an 'illegal and immoral' act, suggesting it followed a pre-determined script. In response to the backlash, Usmanov has voluntarily suspended his duties, emphasizing his intention to prevent any negative impact on the FIE.

The situation highlights tensions within the FIE as Olympic gold medallist Olha Kharlan expressed her dismay over Usmanov receiving widespread support, describing it as a significant number. Despite criticism, Usmanov's spokesperson defended the election process, highlighting the democratic majority that supported him.

