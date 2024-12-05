Left Menu

Salt Typhoon Cyberattack: China's Bold Move in Espionage

A Chinese hacking group, 'Salt Typhoon,' has stolen a vast amount of American metadata. The U.S. government prioritizes tackling this threat, with President Biden briefed multiple times. The potential compromise of America's telecommunications networks highlights serious concerns in cybersecurity.

A Chinese hacking group known as 'Salt Typhoon' has stolen a substantial amount of American metadata in a wide-reaching cyberespionage campaign, a senior U.S. official reported on Wednesday.

The official, speaking with journalists, avoided specifying numbers but emphasized the expansive access China gained to America's telecommunications networks, posing an ongoing threat of compromise.

Addressing the severity of the situation, the White House has prioritized action against the Salt Typhoon hackers, and President Joe Biden has been briefed multiple times on the security breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

