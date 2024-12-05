Justice Department Calls for Reforms after Memphis Police Investigation

The U.S. Justice Department has accused the Memphis Police Department of using excessive force and discriminatory practices against Black residents, urging major reforms in response to the findings of a recent investigation.

Prompted by the death of Tyre Nichols, an investigation launched in July 2023 revealed illegal policing tactics, including unwarranted stops, searches, and arrests, particularly impacting Black individuals and people with behavioral health disabilities. Despite these findings, local officials remain unprepared to negotiate reforms.

While acknowledging some progress, the Justice Department emphasizes the need for further adjustments to ensure the protection of civil rights and to restore public trust. Upcoming community outreach is planned to address the department's findings and gather community input.

(With inputs from agencies.)