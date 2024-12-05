Justice Manmohan Joins Supreme Court: A New Chapter for Delhi's Judiciary
Justice Manmohan, Delhi High Court Chief Justice, ascended to the Supreme Court bench following a collegium recommendation. His addition increased the Supreme Court's working strength to 33 judges. Previously, he was a leading figure in the Delhi High Court and is part of a prominent bureaucratic family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant judicial development, Justice Manmohan, the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on Thursday.
This induction, officiated by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, raises the number of active judges in the Supreme Court to 33, just one short of the sanctioned 34 judges.
Justice Manmohan's elevation, recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on November 28, marks a pivotal step in his illustrious career, further highlighted by his notable legacy as the son of the late politician and bureaucrat Jagmohan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice D Krishnakumar Appointed as Chief Justice of Manipur HC
New Era of Justice in Manipur: Meet Chief Justice D Krishnakumar
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of 'Secular' and 'Socialist' in Indian Constitution
Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: A Beacon of Social Justice
West Bengal CM Celebrates 75 Years of Indian Constitution Amidst Political Tensions