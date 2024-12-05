Left Menu

Justice Manmohan Joins Supreme Court: A New Chapter for Delhi's Judiciary

Justice Manmohan, Delhi High Court Chief Justice, ascended to the Supreme Court bench following a collegium recommendation. His addition increased the Supreme Court's working strength to 33 judges. Previously, he was a leading figure in the Delhi High Court and is part of a prominent bureaucratic family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:10 IST
Justice Manmohan
  • India

In a significant judicial development, Justice Manmohan, the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on Thursday.

This induction, officiated by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, raises the number of active judges in the Supreme Court to 33, just one short of the sanctioned 34 judges.

Justice Manmohan's elevation, recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on November 28, marks a pivotal step in his illustrious career, further highlighted by his notable legacy as the son of the late politician and bureaucrat Jagmohan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

