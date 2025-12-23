Left Menu

Chief Justice to Lead Mediation Awareness Walk in Goa

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will lead a mediation awareness walk in Panaji on December 26 to promote mediation as an efficient dispute resolution tool. The event, organized by prominent legal bodies, will conclude at a national conference focusing on mediation's relevance today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:30 IST
Chief Justice to Lead Mediation Awareness Walk in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, is set to spearhead an awareness walk in Panaji, Goa, aimed at promoting mediation as an effective, people-centered dispute resolution method. Scheduled for December 26, the event is being organized by the Bar Council of India, BCI Trust, and the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER).

The approximately 2-kilometer 'Mediation Awareness Walk' will start at Kala Academy in Panaji, making its way to the splendid Mandovi riverfront promenade before returning to its starting point. It serves to highlight mediation's benefits over traditional legal channels, according to the organizers.

Joining CJI Kant in this initiative are six other Supreme Court judges, alongside several legal luminaries, including Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. The walk will be followed by a two-day symposium on mediation held at IIULER, focusing on its significance in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025