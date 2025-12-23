Chief Justice to Lead Mediation Awareness Walk in Goa

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, is set to spearhead an awareness walk in Panaji, Goa, aimed at promoting mediation as an effective, people-centered dispute resolution method. Scheduled for December 26, the event is being organized by the Bar Council of India, BCI Trust, and the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER).

The approximately 2-kilometer 'Mediation Awareness Walk' will start at Kala Academy in Panaji, making its way to the splendid Mandovi riverfront promenade before returning to its starting point. It serves to highlight mediation's benefits over traditional legal channels, according to the organizers.

Joining CJI Kant in this initiative are six other Supreme Court judges, alongside several legal luminaries, including Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. The walk will be followed by a two-day symposium on mediation held at IIULER, focusing on its significance in today's world.

