Ipsos Withdraws from Kantar Media Acquisition Talks
Ipsos, the French polling company, announced it will not make a binding offer for Kantar Media despite initial talks about acquiring its TV ratings data business. The decision follows a careful review of the potential acquisition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:31 IST
French polling conglomerate Ipsos announced on Thursday that it has decided against submitting a binding offer to acquire Kantar Media.
The decision comes just days after Ipsos confirmed it was in discussions to potentially acquire Kantar Media's television ratings data segment.
In a concise statement, Ipsos said that following a thorough evaluation, it opted not to proceed with the acquisition offer at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
