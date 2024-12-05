Left Menu

Ipsos Withdraws from Kantar Media Acquisition Talks

Ipsos, the French polling company, announced it will not make a binding offer for Kantar Media despite initial talks about acquiring its TV ratings data business. The decision follows a careful review of the potential acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:31 IST
Ipsos Withdraws from Kantar Media Acquisition Talks

French polling conglomerate Ipsos announced on Thursday that it has decided against submitting a binding offer to acquire Kantar Media.

The decision comes just days after Ipsos confirmed it was in discussions to potentially acquire Kantar Media's television ratings data segment.

In a concise statement, Ipsos said that following a thorough evaluation, it opted not to proceed with the acquisition offer at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024