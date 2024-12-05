Arunachal Pradesh Police Seek Public's Help in Mystery Body Case

The Arunachal Pradesh Police have turned to the public for help in identifying a body discovered in the Tikdo area of Papum Pare district, an official announced. The grim discovery was made by a local resident near the ITBP camp on Wednesday morning, who promptly informed the authorities.

A police team, spearheaded by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Radhe Obing, arrived on the scene to conduct investigations. The body, believed to belong to a person aged between 30 and 32, was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary checks revealed broken legs and chin injuries.

A murder case has now been registered at Doimukh police station, confirmed Officer In-Charge Phasang Simi. The police department is appealing to the citizens of Capital Complex and Papum Pare district to step forward and aid in identifying the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)