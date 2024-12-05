Rebel Seizure of Hama: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict
Syrian rebels captured Hama, a key city in northern Syria, marking a pivotal victory. This development weakens President Bashar al-Assad's position, exacerbating challenges for his Russian and Iranian allies. Rebels aim to advance towards Homs, while tensions rise with Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi militias entering Syria.
Syrian rebels achieved a significant triumph Thursday by capturing the strategically vital city of Hama. This victory marks a crescendo in the insurgents' rapid northward advance, delivering a severe setback to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian supporters.
The Syrian military claims it has repositioned forces outside Hama to safeguard civilians and avert urban combat, citing fierce clashes. Meanwhile, rebels are poised to push southward towards Homs, a crucial junction connecting Damascus to the north and coastal regions.
An escalation of hostilities looms as Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi militias enter Syria, raising fears of regional spillover. Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani cautioned against further involvement, intensifying the already tense situation following Hezbollah's recent substantial losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quick Commerce Surge: A Threat to India's Traditional Kirana Stores
Iran's Nuclear Offer Stalls Amid Western Pressure: A Standoff Unfolds
France Urges Iran for Nuclear Compliance Amid Tensions
Supreme Court Urges Swift Completion of Kaziranga Elevated Corridor
Boman Irani's Directorial Debut: A Journey at 65