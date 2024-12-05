Left Menu

Unity in Leadership: Shinde Pledges Support to Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his commitment to working closely with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasizing teamwork. Shinde reflected on his successful tenure and highlighted his dedication to serving the common man. The collaboration aims to strengthen governance and leadership in the state.

Updated: 05-12-2024 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged full cooperation with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aiming to enhance teamwork and effective governance.

In a recent news conference, Shinde reflected on his successful leadership tenure and reaffirmed his dedication to serving the common man.

Emphasizing the importance of collaboration, Shinde aims to unite efforts with Fadnavis to strengthen the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

