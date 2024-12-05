Tensions Rise as Kuki-Zo Demands Probe into Manipur Killings

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) in Manipur has sent an urgent letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a judicial investigation into the deaths of ten youths from the Kuki-Zo community. The fatalities occurred during what the organization claims was a concerningly biased encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The ITLF accuses the CRPF of deliberately using lethal force against the Kuki-Zo youths, who they claim were ambushed and shot from behind, contradicting official statements that the youths were attacking a police station. The letter highlights the ongoing ethnic tensions in the region between Kuki-Zo tribals and Meitei communities, which have already claimed over 250 lives since May of the previous year.

Furthermore, the ITLF reiterates its demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo community to foster lasting peace and requests immediate steps towards a political solution. The organization insists that without addressing the underlying issues of bias and subjugation, no military can ensure enduring calm in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)