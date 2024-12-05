Norwegian Court Denies Parole for Convicted Mass Murderer

A Norwegian court has once again denied parole to Anders Behring Breivik, the mass murderer responsible for killing 77 people in a 2011 bombing and shooting attack.

In a recent verdict, the Ringerike, Asker and Bærum district court declared that Breivik's continued detention remains crucial for public safety, despite positive developments from rehabilitation programs.

Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his crimes, including a bombing in Oslo and a shooting spree on Utøya island. Although he argues his isolation is inhumane, Norwegian authorities maintain his rights are upheld according to both national and European laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)