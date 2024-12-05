Left Menu

Norwegian Court Denies Parole for Convicted Mass Murderer

A Norwegian court has denied parole for Anders Behring Breivik, a far-right extremist convicted of killing 77 people in 2011. The court deemed continued detention necessary for public safety, despite Breivik's engagement in rehabilitation programs. His treatment has been deemed legal under Norwegian and European laws.

A Norwegian court has once again denied parole to Anders Behring Breivik, the mass murderer responsible for killing 77 people in a 2011 bombing and shooting attack.

In a recent verdict, the Ringerike, Asker and Bærum district court declared that Breivik's continued detention remains crucial for public safety, despite positive developments from rehabilitation programs.

Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his crimes, including a bombing in Oslo and a shooting spree on Utøya island. Although he argues his isolation is inhumane, Norwegian authorities maintain his rights are upheld according to both national and European laws.

