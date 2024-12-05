Syrian Foreign Minister's Sudden Visit to Baghdad Sparks Speculation

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad made an unexpected visit to Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday, as reported by the Iraqi state news agency (INA).

The report did not provide any reason for Mekdad's visit, leaving the purpose of his trip shrouded in mystery.

This unannounced visit has sparked speculation, with political analysts and observers eagerly awaiting further developments and possible statements from both governments.

