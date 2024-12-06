Left Menu

Syrian Foreign Minister Visits Baghdad

Syrian foreign minister Bassam Sabbagh has visited Baghdad, Iraq. The purpose of the visit remains undisclosed as per reports from the Iraqi state news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh arrived in Baghdad on Thursday, marking a significant visit reported by the Iraqi state news agency.

The reasons behind Sabbagh's visit to the Iraqi capital remain unspecified, leaving room for speculation regarding diplomatic engagements or regional discussions.

The Syrian minister's arrival underscores ongoing relations and dialogue between Iraq and Syria amidst regional complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

