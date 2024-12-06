Syrian Foreign Minister Visits Baghdad
Syrian foreign minister Bassam Sabbagh has visited Baghdad, Iraq. The purpose of the visit remains undisclosed as per reports from the Iraqi state news agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:30 IST
The reasons behind Sabbagh's visit to the Iraqi capital remain unspecified, leaving room for speculation regarding diplomatic engagements or regional discussions.
The Syrian minister's arrival underscores ongoing relations and dialogue between Iraq and Syria amidst regional complexities.
