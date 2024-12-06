Tri-Nation Maritime Collaboration Strengthens in South China Sea
The Philippines, United States, and Japan conducted a maritime cooperative exercise within Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea to enhance defense interoperability. This activity follows recent tensions at Scarborough Shoal between the Philippines and China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 06-12-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 07:47 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The armed forces of the Philippines, United States, and Japan initiated a joint maritime cooperative activity Friday within Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
This exercise focuses on bolstering the interoperability of military tactics, techniques, and procedures, as highlighted in a statement by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
Coincidentally, this cooperative effort occurs just two days after a maritime encounter between the Philippines and China at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India would like to see a Code that should not prejudice interests of nations: Rajnath debates on Code of Conduct for South China Sea.
Code should be fully consistent with international law: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on proposed Code of Conduct for South China Sea.
Security Stalemate: ASEAN Meets Amid South China Sea Tensions
U.S.-Philippine Task Force Ayungin Bolsters South China Sea Operations
Turbulent Waters: ASEAN Security Talks Amid South China Sea Disputes