Left Menu

Tri-Nation Maritime Collaboration Strengthens in South China Sea

The Philippines, United States, and Japan conducted a maritime cooperative exercise within Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea to enhance defense interoperability. This activity follows recent tensions at Scarborough Shoal between the Philippines and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 06-12-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 07:47 IST
Tri-Nation Maritime Collaboration Strengthens in South China Sea
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The armed forces of the Philippines, United States, and Japan initiated a joint maritime cooperative activity Friday within Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

This exercise focuses on bolstering the interoperability of military tactics, techniques, and procedures, as highlighted in a statement by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Coincidentally, this cooperative effort occurs just two days after a maritime encounter between the Philippines and China at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024