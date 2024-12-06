Tri-Nation Maritime Collaboration Strengthens in South China Sea

The armed forces of the Philippines, United States, and Japan initiated a joint maritime cooperative activity Friday within Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

This exercise focuses on bolstering the interoperability of military tactics, techniques, and procedures, as highlighted in a statement by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Coincidentally, this cooperative effort occurs just two days after a maritime encounter between the Philippines and China at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

