UPDATE 1-Quite high probability that Baltic Sea cables were cut intentionally, Lithuania says

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday that there was a quite high probability that the two undersea fibre-optic cables that were damaged last month in the Baltic Sea were cut intentionally.

"There is quite high probability that this is a malign activity, the recent disruption of cables in the Baltic Sea," Nauseda told reporters, while adding that there was no evidence to prove that the damage was deliberate.

