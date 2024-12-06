Left Menu

Romania's top court annuls first round of presidential vote won by far-right candidate

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:58 IST
Romania's top court annuls first round of presidential vote won by far-right candidate
A top Romanian court on Friday annulled the first round of the country's presidential election, days after declassified intelligence alleged Russia ran a coordinated online campaign to promote the far-right outsider who won the first round.

The Constitutional Court's unprecedented decision — which is final — came after President Klaus Iohannis declassified intelligence on Wednesday that alleged Russia ran a sprawling campaign comprising thousands of social media accounts to promote Calin Georgescu across platforms like TikTok and Telegram. Despite being a huge outsider who declared zero campaign spending, Georgescu emerged as the frontrunner on November 24. He was due to face reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a runoff on Sunday.

