Romania's top court annuls first round of presidential vote won by far-right candidate
A top Romanian court on Friday annulled the first round of the country's presidential election, days after declassified intelligence alleged Russia ran a coordinated online campaign to promote the far-right outsider who won the first round.
The Constitutional Court's unprecedented decision — which is final — came after President Klaus Iohannis declassified intelligence on Wednesday that alleged Russia ran a sprawling campaign comprising thousands of social media accounts to promote Calin Georgescu across platforms like TikTok and Telegram. Despite being a huge outsider who declared zero campaign spending, Georgescu emerged as the frontrunner on November 24. He was due to face reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a runoff on Sunday.
