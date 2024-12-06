Left Menu

Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody in MCOCA case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:05 IST
Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody in MCOCA case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody till December 13 in a case related to alleged organised crimes.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja sent Balyan to the custody on a plea filed by police, seeking his custody to interrogate him in the case lodged under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing Delhi police, sought 10 days' custody of Balyan, saying he was required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy in the case.

Balyan was produced before the court on expiry of his one-day judicial custody in the case.

The lawmaker was arrested on December 4 in the alleged organised crime case whereas a court granted him bail in a purported extortion case earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024