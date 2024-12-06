Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody in MCOCA case
A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody till December 13 in a case related to alleged organised crimes.
Special judge Kaveri Baweja sent Balyan to the custody on a plea filed by police, seeking his custody to interrogate him in the case lodged under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing Delhi police, sought 10 days' custody of Balyan, saying he was required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy in the case.
Balyan was produced before the court on expiry of his one-day judicial custody in the case.
The lawmaker was arrested on December 4 in the alleged organised crime case whereas a court granted him bail in a purported extortion case earlier.
