Three killed in clashes between Druze militias and Syrian security forces in Sweida

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 06-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 22:11 IST
At least three people were killed in clashes between Druze militias and security forces in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Friday, two witnesses and a local activist said.

They said anti-government fighters also took control of the main police station and the biggest civilian prison hours after hundreds of people protested in a main square demanding the downfall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"People are seeing what is happening in the rest of Syria as liberation of Syria and a chance to bring down the regime," activist Ryan Marouf, editor of Suwayda 24, a website that covers the province, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

