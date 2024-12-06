Left Menu

Man held in attempt to murder case after one year in Palghar

A man was arrested in an attempt to murder case in Maharashtras Palghar district after being on the run for almost a year, a police official said on Friday.Abu Shaikh and Irfan Tufel Sheikh had stabbed and severely injured one Ankit Mishra on December 21, 2023 in Nalasopara, Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakha said.The accused and Mishra had a previous enmity.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 23:20 IST
Man held in attempt to murder case after one year in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in an attempt to murder case in Maharashtra's Palghar district after being on the run for almost a year, a police official said on Friday.

Abu Shaikh and Irfan Tufel Sheikh had stabbed and severely injured one Ankit Mishra on December 21, 2023 in Nalasopara, Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakha said.

''The accused and Mishra had a previous enmity. The duo was charged with attempt to murder and other offences at the time. Irfan was arrested on Thursday from Nalasopara on a tip-off. Efforts are on to arrest the other accused Abu Shaikh,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024