Syrian rebels take over city of Daraa under deal with army, rebel sources say
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 07-12-2024 03:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 03:12 IST
Syrian rebel factions said on Saturday that they took over the southern city of Daraa after they reached a deal with the army to secure its orderly withdrawal, rebel sources said.
They said senior security and army officials serving in the city were given safe passage to Damascus.
