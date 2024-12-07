Left Menu

Man shot at, nabbed in murder case in UP's Deoria

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 07-12-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 11:23 IST
Man shot at, nabbed in murder case in UP's Deoria
A murder case suspect was shot in the leg and nabbed Saturday morning in the Surauli area of Deoria district, police said.

Deepak Mishra was admitted to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College for treatment for a gunshot wound. On November 7, Nihal Singh (alias Shubham Singh), a resident of Musaf Colony in Deoria, was shot dead near Jaddhu Parsia village.

A manhunt was launched for the shooter at Singh's mother's complaint and five people were arrested in the course of the investigation.

On Saturday, police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted Mishra near Vishunpur Morh in Surauli and opened fire when they were met with resistance.

An illegal firearm was recovered from Mishra's possession, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said Mishra was the final suspect in the case.

''The accused is receiving medical treatment, and legal proceedings are underway,'' he added.

