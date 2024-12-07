Syrian Rebels Edge Closer to Homs: The Turning Point in Assad's Crisis

Syrian rebels continued their dramatic advance on Saturday, reaching the perimeter of Homs as government forces scrambled to fortify collapsing defenses. The rapid push threatens President Bashar al-Assad's long-held grip on power, now approaching a critical juncture.

Having captured significant cities including Aleppo, Hama, and Deir al-Zor, the rebellion gathers momentum with claims of control over Suweida and Deraa, backed by video evidence. The Syrian military counters with airstrikes, while repositioning forces around these pivotal areas.

Regional concerns mount as key players like Russia and Iran reassess their involvement, with the former concentrating on Ukraine and the latter evacuating diplomats' families. Concurrently, efforts for diplomatic discussions continue amidst the escalating crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)