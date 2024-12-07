Left Menu

Tribunal Awards Compensation to Young Accident Victim

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane awarded Rs 6.35 lakh to a young girl injured in a 2017 road accident. The victim, Shweta Anilkumar Nishad, suffered permanent partial disability and is still receiving treatment. The compensation covers medical expenses, mental suffering, and related costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:37 IST
Tribunal Awards Compensation to Young Accident Victim
  • Country:
  • India

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane has ruled in favor of a young accident victim, granting her Rs 6.35 lakh in compensation. The decision was made by tribunal member S N Shah on December 3.

According to advocate S M Pawar, the victim, Shweta Anilkumar Nishad, was hit by a jeep while crossing Mira Road with her mother in 2017. The accident left her with grievous injuries that have led to permanent partial disability. Initially treated at a hospital in Mira Road, she was later transferred to Mumbai and continues to undergo medical treatment.

The tribunal's compensation amount considers her medical and non-medical expenses, alongside the mental anguish and other relevant factors faced by the victim. This ruling provides much-needed support to her family as they navigate the long road to recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024