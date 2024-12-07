Tribunal Awards Compensation to Young Accident Victim

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane has ruled in favor of a young accident victim, granting her Rs 6.35 lakh in compensation. The decision was made by tribunal member S N Shah on December 3.

According to advocate S M Pawar, the victim, Shweta Anilkumar Nishad, was hit by a jeep while crossing Mira Road with her mother in 2017. The accident left her with grievous injuries that have led to permanent partial disability. Initially treated at a hospital in Mira Road, she was later transferred to Mumbai and continues to undergo medical treatment.

The tribunal's compensation amount considers her medical and non-medical expenses, alongside the mental anguish and other relevant factors faced by the victim. This ruling provides much-needed support to her family as they navigate the long road to recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)