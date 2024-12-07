Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Strategic Russia Visit: Commissions Warship, Strengthens Defence Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia for a three-day trip to commission the INS Tushil warship and enhance military ties. He will meet Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov to discuss bilateral cooperation. Singh's visit underscores India's strategic commitment to bolstering its defence capabilities.

Defence Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a pivotal three-day visit to Russia, commencing Sunday, to witness the commissioning of a state-of-the-art stealth warship into the Indian Navy. This visit aims to fortify defence ties and expand military production cooperation between the two nations.

The INS Tushil, a multi-role stealth guided missile frigate crafted in Russia, is slated for commissioning on Monday in Kaliningrad. This advanced warship is anticipated to significantly enhance the operational might of the Indian Navy, especially in the Indian Ocean amidst rising Chinese activity.

Accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Singh will engage in high-level talks with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov. They will co-chair the 21st India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting, focusing on defence and technical cooperation as well as discussing key regional and global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

