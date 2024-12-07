Delegation Urges Action Against Illegal Bangladeshi Residents in Delhi

A delegation comprising clerics and locals from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah area met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday, seeking urgent action to identify and repatriate illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the capital, according to a statement from the Raj Niwas.

The group expressed significant concern over the reported maltreatment of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh. They emphasized the troubling conditions facing Hindus in Bangladesh and the problematic current state of affairs in that nation.

The delegation insisted on stringent measures against Bangladeshis illegally residing in Delhi, advocating for halting their access to rented housing, jobs, and official documents like Aadhaar or voter ID cards. They also urged authorities to remove encroachments and ensure religious sites do not serve as their shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)