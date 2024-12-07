Left Menu

Delegation Urges Action Against Illegal Bangladeshi Residents in Delhi

A delegation from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah area urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to repatriate illegal Bangladeshi residents in Delhi, citing concerns over minorities' treatment in Bangladesh. They demanded removal of encroachments and cancellation of official documents issued to these residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:06 IST
Delegation Urges Action Against Illegal Bangladeshi Residents in Delhi
V K Saxena Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation comprising clerics and locals from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah area met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday, seeking urgent action to identify and repatriate illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the capital, according to a statement from the Raj Niwas.

The group expressed significant concern over the reported maltreatment of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh. They emphasized the troubling conditions facing Hindus in Bangladesh and the problematic current state of affairs in that nation.

The delegation insisted on stringent measures against Bangladeshis illegally residing in Delhi, advocating for halting their access to rented housing, jobs, and official documents like Aadhaar or voter ID cards. They also urged authorities to remove encroachments and ensure religious sites do not serve as their shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024