South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Drama
South Korea faces a political crisis as President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration leads to an impeachment vote, drawing global attention. Tensions soar in parliament and across the nation, with public protests and intense pressures for Yoon to resign. The opposition needs bipartisan support for impeachment.
South Korea is on the brink of a profound political crisis as President Yoon Suk Yeol finds himself embroiled in an impeachment battle. The disgraced leader had briefly imposed martial law, a move that ignited outrage and prompted an impeachment vote introduced by the main opposition Democratic Party.
Members of Yoon's party largely abstained from the vote, sparking concerns about obtaining enough support for passage. This controversial measure has thrust the fourth-largest economy in Asia into turmoil and prompted public and international scrutiny.
Calls for Yoon's resignation grow louder, both within his ruling party and among public demonstrators. The impeachment process, if it proceeds, may pave the way for a historic reshaping of South Korea's political landscape, echoing past events that led to significant power shifts.
