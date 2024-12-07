Left Menu

Syrian Rebels' Swift Advance Threatens Assad's Stronghold

Syrian rebels have made significant territorial gains, capturing key cities and advancing toward the capital, putting immense pressure on government forces defending the central city of Homs. Meanwhile, Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah face limitations in their support for Assad amid fears of regional instability.

In a rapid sequence of events, Syrian rebels have seized most of the south and continue their advance, challenging the 24-year hold of President Bashar al-Assad. Government troops are now focused on defending Homs as strategic towns such as Aleppo, Hama, and Deir al-Zor fall into rebels' hands.

With their control extending further, rebels claimed major victories in regions surrounding Damascus, including southern cities like Quneitra, Deraa, and Suweida. Intense airstrikes and reinforcements head to Homs amid a worsening situation as Arab nations express concern over Syria's territorial integrity and possible regional instability.

Major foreign players, including Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, face challenges in bolstering Assad's faltering defense amid their engagements elsewhere and potential exposure to international military responses. Meanwhile, local experts highlight Homs as a crucial crossroads that could immensely affect the conflict's direction.

