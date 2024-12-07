Kerala Government Under Fire Over Landslide Rehabilitation Funds

The Kerala government is under scrutiny as the High Court criticizes its handling of funds meant for rehabilitating landslide-affected Wayanad areas. On Saturday, state officials reiterated their demand for a special package to address these pressing issues.

Revenue Minister K Rajan pointed out that current criteria restrict usage of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), complicating efforts to tackle specific problems in the region. However, he refrained from responding to the High Court's criticisms until more information about the court proceedings becomes available.

The High Court criticized the state authority's financial figures as being inaccurate, emphasizing that funds from the SDRF could not be used for monthly rents or urgent financial assistance for landslide survivors. The court has directed the government to submit precise fund details by December 12 as concerns about fund allocation delays grow.

