Kerala Government Under Fire Over Landslide Rehabilitation Funds
The Kerala government is facing criticism from the High Court for allegedly mishandling funds intended for rehabilitating landslide-hit areas in Wayanad. The government is demanding a special package, citing restrictions on using the State Disaster Response Fund, while the court calls for accurate fund management.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government is under scrutiny as the High Court criticizes its handling of funds meant for rehabilitating landslide-affected Wayanad areas. On Saturday, state officials reiterated their demand for a special package to address these pressing issues.
Revenue Minister K Rajan pointed out that current criteria restrict usage of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), complicating efforts to tackle specific problems in the region. However, he refrained from responding to the High Court's criticisms until more information about the court proceedings becomes available.
The High Court criticized the state authority's financial figures as being inaccurate, emphasizing that funds from the SDRF could not be used for monthly rents or urgent financial assistance for landslide survivors. The court has directed the government to submit precise fund details by December 12 as concerns about fund allocation delays grow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- government
- landslides
- Wayanad
- funds
- High Court
- SDRF
- rehabilitation
- criticism
- disaster
ALSO READ
High Court Upholds Justice: No Bail for Police Officer in Heinous Crime
Delhi High Court Urges Clear Guidelines on Digital Signature Misuse in Healthcare
Delhi High Court Urges Quick Decision on Foot Overbridge Proposal Near Zoo
Major Reshuffle: Allahabad High Court Transfers 12 District Judges
Calcutta High Court Puts Interim Stay on Demolition in Mandarmoni