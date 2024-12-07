The Fake Son: Unraveling a Web of Deception Across India

Indraraj Rawat, a notorious con artist, has been arrested for allegedly posing as the long-lost son of multiple families across India. Rawat's elaborate deceit involved duping nine families from six states with fabricated tales of abduction and despair.

Posing as a kidnapped seven-year-old, Rawat tricked families into believing he was their missing child, living with them while stealing from their homes. Investigations revealed his true identity and past criminal activities, including similar deceptions in various states like Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Currently in judicial custody, Rawat faces charges of impersonation and theft. Police continue to probe his criminal history, uncovering details of his deceptive exploits and seeking additional victims in his fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)