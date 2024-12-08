Ex-IPS Officer Acquitted in Decades-Old Custodial Torture Case
A Gujarat court acquitted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a 1997 custodial torture case due to insufficient evidence. Bhatt, previously sentenced to life imprisonment for a separate custodial death in 1990 and 20 years for another case in 1996, remains incarcerated in Rajkot Central Jail.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, a court in Gujarat's Porbandar has acquitted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a 1997 custodial torture case. The court's decision was based on the inability of the prosecution to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
Additional chief judicial magistrate Mukesh Pandya acquitted Bhatt, who was the superintendent of police in Porbandar during the time of the incident. The lack of sufficient evidence led to Bhatt receiving the benefit of the doubt.
Sanjiv Bhatt, previously convicted and imprisoned in separate cases, including a 1990 custodial death case, continues to serve his sentence at Rajkot Central Jail. His legal battles have been widely controversial, drawing attention due to his allegations concerning the 2002 Gujarat riots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Landmark Acquittal: Bangladesh Court Overturns 2004 Grenade Attack Verdict
UN Expert Urges Acquittal of Russian Lawyer Dmitry Talantov Amid Escalating Crackdown on Dissent
Gujarat High Court Projects Launched: A Leap Towards Modern Judiciary Infrastructure
Trump Seeks Dismissal of NY Criminal Case Post-Election Win
Acquittal of Bangle Seller Tasleem Highlights Court's Judgement