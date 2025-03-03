Justice Delayed but Delivered: Acquittal in 14-Year-Old Murder Case
A court has acquitted five men accused of a 2010 murder due to investigative lapses. The court criticized the police for improper evidence collection and witness testimonies, and serious lapses in forensic analysis. A report has been sent to the police commissioner for necessary action.
03-03-2025
In a surprising turn of events, a court has acquitted five men charged with murder after nearly 14 years, citing significant investigative failings by the police.
The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Pankaj Arora, found that key evidence was mishandled and witness testimonies were unreliable.
The judgment has been referred to the police commissioner, seeking accountability for these lapses in the investigation.
