Left Menu

Justice Delayed but Delivered: Acquittal in 14-Year-Old Murder Case

A court has acquitted five men accused of a 2010 murder due to investigative lapses. The court criticized the police for improper evidence collection and witness testimonies, and serious lapses in forensic analysis. A report has been sent to the police commissioner for necessary action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:17 IST
Justice Delayed but Delivered: Acquittal in 14-Year-Old Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, a court has acquitted five men charged with murder after nearly 14 years, citing significant investigative failings by the police.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Pankaj Arora, found that key evidence was mishandled and witness testimonies were unreliable.

The judgment has been referred to the police commissioner, seeking accountability for these lapses in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025