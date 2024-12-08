Gambling Dispute Ends in Tragedy: Man Fatally Stabbed

A young man, aged 22, was allegedly stabbed to death during a dispute over a mere Rs 100 linked to gambling in Pachpahara village, police reported today.

The confrontation erupted late Saturday between two groups, resulting in a violent attack that claimed the life of Nilesh, according to Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal.

In the wake of the incident, police have launched a manhunt, forming four teams to capture the four individuals suspected of involvement in the fatal confrontation. The victim's body has been sent for a postmortem, and investigations are ongoing.

