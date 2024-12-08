Gambling Dispute Ends in Tragedy: Man Fatally Stabbed
A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed in Pachpahara village due to a dispute over a gambling debt of Rs 100. The altercation involved two groups, leading to the use of a sharp weapon. Police have set up teams to apprehend the four suspects involved.
A young man, aged 22, was allegedly stabbed to death during a dispute over a mere Rs 100 linked to gambling in Pachpahara village, police reported today.
The confrontation erupted late Saturday between two groups, resulting in a violent attack that claimed the life of Nilesh, according to Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal.
In the wake of the incident, police have launched a manhunt, forming four teams to capture the four individuals suspected of involvement in the fatal confrontation. The victim's body has been sent for a postmortem, and investigations are ongoing.
