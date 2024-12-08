Foetus Found in Ghaziabad Toilet Pipe Sparks Investigation
A six-month-old foetus was discovered in a toilet pipe in a Ghaziabad house. The police retrieved it by breaking the pipe and are conducting DNA tests on tenants to find out the perpetrator. The foetus is preserved as legal proceedings are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A six-month-old foetus was shockingly discovered on Sunday, stuck inside the toilet pipe of a residence in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by police.
The house's owner, known as Devendra alia Deva, found the foetus after breaking the obstructed pipe to address a water stagnation issue.
Indirapuram police arrived promptly, questioning the landlord and nine tenants. DNA tests are planned to match the tenants with the foetus for identification, police said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
