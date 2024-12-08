Foetus Found in Ghaziabad Toilet Pipe Sparks Investigation

A six-month-old foetus was shockingly discovered on Sunday, stuck inside the toilet pipe of a residence in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by police.

The house's owner, known as Devendra alia Deva, found the foetus after breaking the obstructed pipe to address a water stagnation issue.

Indirapuram police arrived promptly, questioning the landlord and nine tenants. DNA tests are planned to match the tenants with the foetus for identification, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)