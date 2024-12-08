Allegations of Fundamentalist Threats Against ISKCON in Bangladesh

In a fiery accusation, Radharamn Das, the spokesperson for ISKCON Kolkata, alleged on Sunday that fundamentalist groups in Bangladesh are inciting violence against ISKCON devotees. These groups reportedly use private jets, giving sermons propagating the extermination of ISKCON followers, amid apparent governmental inaction.

A video, yet to be verified, has emerged on social media depicting a fundamentalist leader branding ISKCON as 'a cancer,' urging the removal of its establishments. Das warned that such unchecked rhetoric could lead to widespread violence against minorities, urging immediate arrests of those responsible and imploring the world to take notice.

Highlighting another concern, Das pointed to the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spiritual leader who had peacefully advocated for the safety of minority Hindus. Recently imprisoned, according to Das, for becoming prominent in the minority protests, he accused the interim Bangladeshi government of suppressing religious minorities. Despite the tensions, there remains hope for positive dialogue at the upcoming bilateral meeting in Dhaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)