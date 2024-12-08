Rebel Supporters Raise Flags at Syrian Embassies Worldwide

In a dramatic move, supporters of the rebels opposing President Bashar al-Assad have taken bold steps globally by entering numerous Syrian embassies to replace the national flag. Scenes of jubilance were reported as protestors symbolically raised the rebel flag at diplomatic premises in Madrid, Athens, and Damascus.

In Madrid, around 150 people witnessed the hoisting of the black, green, and white rebel flag with three stars, while the Assad government's flag was thrown to the ground. Similar actions were mirrored in Athens, where despite arrests, the rebel flag was allowed to fly, resonating with the protestors' call for freedom.

In a notable incident in Damascus, Italian rebels entered the Italian ambassador's residence searching for pro-Assad elements but caused no harm. Meanwhile, Syria's Foreign Ministry assured all citizens that embassies will enter a new era of unity, serving all without bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)