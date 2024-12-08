Left Menu

Rebel Supporters Raise Flags at Syrian Embassies Worldwide

Rebel supporters against President Bashar al-Assad entered several Syrian embassies worldwide to hoist their flag. In Madrid, Athens, and Damascus, protesters rejoiced, replacing the government flag. In Italy, rebels entered the ambassador's residence, seeking pro-Assad troops. Syria's Foreign Ministry promises diplomatic missions will serve all citizens in unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:47 IST
Rebel Supporters Raise Flags at Syrian Embassies Worldwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic move, supporters of the rebels opposing President Bashar al-Assad have taken bold steps globally by entering numerous Syrian embassies to replace the national flag. Scenes of jubilance were reported as protestors symbolically raised the rebel flag at diplomatic premises in Madrid, Athens, and Damascus.

In Madrid, around 150 people witnessed the hoisting of the black, green, and white rebel flag with three stars, while the Assad government's flag was thrown to the ground. Similar actions were mirrored in Athens, where despite arrests, the rebel flag was allowed to fly, resonating with the protestors' call for freedom.

In a notable incident in Damascus, Italian rebels entered the Italian ambassador's residence searching for pro-Assad elements but caused no harm. Meanwhile, Syria's Foreign Ministry assured all citizens that embassies will enter a new era of unity, serving all without bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024