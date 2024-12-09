Damascus Seized: Assad Overthrown After 13-Year Civil War

In a sudden turn of events, Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus unopposed, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to seek refuge in Russia after a 13-year-long civil war. The fall of Assad signifies a major shift in the Middle East, dismantling a key power hub for Iran and Russia's influence in the Arab world.

The abrupt change in power, backed in part by Turkey, poses a threat to Iranian operations and potentially undermines Russia's Mediterranean naval base. For many Syrians, this marks an unexpected end to prolonged conflict, with the possibility of refugees returning home after years of displacement.

Reactions have been mixed globally, with some celebrating the downfall of a regime known for political repression and others wary of the ensuing instability. As the region grapples with its future, attention turns to building a new Syria free from years of autocratic rule and armed conflict.

