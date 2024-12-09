Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni Resigns: A Leadership Shift for National Progress
Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned, citing the nation's progress as his reason. His decision precedes a no-confidence vote. King Tupou VI accepted his resignation, with parliament set to discuss new nominations for the premier on December 24. Sovaleni will remain a parliament member.
Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has stepped down, stating his resignation is in the interest of propelling the country forward. The announcement came just before a scheduled no-confidence vote in parliament.
According to local media reports, Sovaleni expressed his intention to resign immediately, as stipulated by the constitution. The resignation has since been confirmed by a statement on parliament's Facebook page.
Despite stepping down as prime minister, Sovaleni will retain his position as a member of parliament. The political shift follows a period of tension, including previous constitutional disputes with King Tupou VI, who accepted the resignation. Parliament is expected to meet again on December 24 to discuss potential new candidates for the role of prime minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Showdown: Parliament Prepares for Heated Winter Session
Opposition Demands Probe into Adani Bribery Allegations Ahead of Parliament Session
Business Advisory Committee will decide on matters to be discussed in Parliament: Rijiju on Oppn's demands for taking up Adani issue.
All-party meet: Cong leader Pramod Tiwari says his party also sought discussion in Parliament on Manipur issue, pollution, train accidents.
Govt appealed to all parties in meeting for smooth running of Parliament: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.