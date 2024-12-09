Tensions Escalate: China's Military Drills Stir Concerns Across Asia-Pacific

Taiwan heightened its alert level on Monday, with officials reporting China has designated seven reserved airspace zones and mobilized significant naval and coast guard forces. A Taiwan security source described this as part of the first wide-reaching military drills across crucial regional waters.

A senior security official disclosed that China has nearly 90 navy and coast guard vessels near Taiwan, the southern Japanese islands, and the East and South China Seas, with a majority being navy ships. These developments come as a response to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's recent trip to the Pacific.

China's Ministry of Defense did not comment on the drills, which involve seven "temporary reserved areas" east of Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, according to Taiwan's defense ministry. The scale of activity surpasses past major exercises aimed at demonstrating military strength and control over strategic island chains.

